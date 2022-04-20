KJM starts functioning at Sindh Agriculture University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The 'Kamyab Jawan Markaz' (KJM) has started functioning at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam from Wednesday.

The Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Shaista Sohail inaugurated the website of 'Kamyab Jawan Markaz' as well as University Staff Point (Busses) on Wednesday.

The JKM has been established at the varsity in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), the university spokesman informed and added that it have digital facilities for students in various fields including education, research, scholarships, internships and Job opportunities for under graduate and graduates of the university.

Addressing the ceremony organized in connection with inauguration of KJM, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that the varsity management has been engaged in establishing a professional development center for students to provide them technical assistance to qualify for internships and enhance the professional skills for participation in competitive examinations of Federal Public Service, Sindh Public Service, PCS, and CSS.

The university management also started Career Counseling Center, Finishing Schools and Professional Development Centers, he said and added the university needed support for various projects and grants from HEC.

Dr. Shaista Sohail while speaking on the occasion said that the HEC was assisting the varsities to provide grants, necessary facilities, infrastructure and academic and research grants for academic and co-curriculum infrastructure for their students.

Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Focal Person of KJM, said that through this center, the information about education, employment, and engagement for students would be available under one umbrella.

Manzoor Ali Magsi, Director Transport said that the faculty, students and staff of the university have the facility of pick and drop on various routes including Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Matiari. The transport facilities of the female students are also being taken, he added.

Among others Dr. Tehseen Fatima Miano also addressed on the occasion.

Besides faculty members and students, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr Mukhtiar Memon and Dr. Bachal Bhutto also attended the event.