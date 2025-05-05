- Home
- Pakistan
- KMU decides to implement Centralized Viva Examination system in Medical & Dental Colleges of KP
KMU Decides To Implement Centralized Viva Examination System In Medical & Dental Colleges Of KP
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has taken another important step in its ongoing education reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and aligning the quality of medical and dental education with international standards.
The university, in collaboration with the esteemed deans and faculty of medical and dental colleges across the province, has introduced major changes in curriculum and assessment systems.
Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, stated that among these reforms is the implementation of a modular system in line with the standards of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), which has significantly improved the effectiveness and global relevance of medical education.
He added that written examinations have already been fully computerized, allowing for instant results, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and increasing student confidence.
Building on these achievements, the university has now decided to implement a centralized viva examination system.
Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq explained that under this new system, oral exams will be conducted under the supervision of neutral and external examiners, particularly experts from Islamabad and other provinces.
In addition, senior professors from other institutions will be included as inspectors to ensure standardization and transparency in the examination process.
This system will eliminate internal bias, making the examination process more fair, credible, and impartial.
He further stated that this new viva examination system will be fully implemented across the province within the next three months.
It will serve as a revolutionary development that will not only enhance the transparency and quality of medical education but also ensure accurate evaluation of students’ professional competencies.
