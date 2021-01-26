Kohat police arrest 30 suspects, recovers arms during operation

The district police on Tuesday arrested 30 suspects and recovered arms and drugs during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements in Jangalkhel and its adjoining Afghan refugee camp

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested 30 suspects and recovered arms and drugs during search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements in Jangalkhel and its adjoining Afghan refugee camps.

According to police the search operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Ijaz Khan Abazai and SHO Jangalkhel Muhammad Afzal.

Search operation raids targeted houses and possible hideouts of criminal elements. During the operation they recovered two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, three pistols, 10 chargers, hundreds of cartridges and 5750 grams of hashish.

Heavy contingent of police and elite force, women police, sniffer dog and bomb disposal squad took part in the operation.

All persons detained in the search operation have been shifted to the concerned police station for investigation.

Cases registered against some detainees for possession of arms and drugs.