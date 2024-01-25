Kohat Police Recovered Large Number Of Weapons, Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Kohat police on Thursday recovered a significant amount of weapons and drugs from a car during an operation
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kohat police on Thursday recovered a significant amount of weapons and drugs from a car during an operation.
According to a police spokesman, the successful operation was led by ASP Sadar Circle Talha SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, Shah Douran, ASI Khurshid, Sub Inspector Iqbal Khan, and their police team.
During the operation, an inter-district gun smuggler was apprehended with a Vigo car that was loaded with drugs and firearms.
71 different brands of firearms, 24400 ammunition and 5 kilograms of hashish are among the seized weapons and drugs.
The smuggler was identified as Ehsanullah, and further investigation are underway.
