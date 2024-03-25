Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police have intercepted a drug smuggling operation, arresting a suspect who attempted to conceal illegal substances within a school bag, on Monday.

According to DPO Office, Acting on intelligence police officers conducted a blockade operation near the railway station, where they apprehended the smuggler, identified as Amir Zia, a resident of Latumber Karak. During a thorough search, police discovered a significant quantity of hashish hidden within the smuggler's school bag.

The seized drugs weighing approximately 11,200 kilograms were estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. The suspect intended to smuggle the drugs by exploiting the guise of a student to evade police detection.

DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan commended the vigilance of his officers and emphasized the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking throughout the district. A case has been registered against the arrested smuggler at the Cantt police station.

