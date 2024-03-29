Korean Envoy Meets Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Mr. Park Kijun called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office here on Friday.
The commissioner extended a warm welcome to the ambassador and informed him about the divisional administrative structure, historical importance and the textile sector.
She also provided details about the agriculture sector and the objective of establishing a Business Facilitation Center to provide required NOCs to the business community under one roof.
They also agreed to further promote relations between two countries and talked to take advantage of numerous developments in agriculture sector, information technology, industry, trade and other sectors in addition to exchanging experiences of experts of both countries.
The Commissioner thanked the Korean Ambassador for his visit to the district.
The Korean Ambassador thanked the Commissioner for his excellent hospitality.
He said that he was pleased to visit Faisalabad. The people of the district are very hospitable, he added.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers netted3 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement begins in district Sanghar, no role of middlemen: DC3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card13 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters13 minutes ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers13 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees13 minutes ago
-
52 housing schemes declared illegal13 minutes ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson13 minutes ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held13 minutes ago
-
WASA launches crackdown against illegal housing colonies13 minutes ago
-
Working on strategy to carry out structural reforms, expand tax base: Finance Minister23 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers chairs security meeting to assess law and order situation23 minutes ago