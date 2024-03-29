Korean envoy meets commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Mr. Park Kijun called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office here on Friday.

The commissioner extended a warm welcome to the ambassador and informed him about the divisional administrative structure, historical importance and the textile sector.

She also provided details about the agriculture sector and the objective of establishing a Business Facilitation Center to provide required NOCs to the business community under one roof.

They also agreed to further promote relations between two countries and talked to take advantage of numerous developments in agriculture sector, information technology, industry, trade and other sectors in addition to exchanging experiences of experts of both countries.

The Commissioner thanked the Korean Ambassador for his visit to the district.

The Korean Ambassador thanked the Commissioner for his excellent hospitality.

He said that he was pleased to visit Faisalabad. The people of the district are very hospitable, he added.