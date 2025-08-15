KP CM grieved over losses in torrential rains, orders immediate relief

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and related incidents in Bajaur, Battagram, Bunner, and other districts of the province.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the CM prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for their loved ones, while wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Gandapur pledged that the provincial government would stand by the victims in this difficult time and provide full support.

He directed immediate relief operations, rescue of people trapped in floodwaters, and mobilization of all available resources to locate missing persons.

He also instructed all district administrations and rescue services to remain on high alert in view of the prevailing weather conditions and to ensure proactive measures for timely emergency response and public safety.