BISE to declare grade-9th result on Aug 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE),Faisalabad will announce matriculation (class 9th) result on August 20,2025(Wednesday).

A spokesman to board said that the result will be uploaded at 10a.m. on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk .

The candidates could also check the result through SMS service by sending their roll number at 800240.