10 Power Thieves Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday apprehended 10 power pilferers.
According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rana Khaleel in electricity theft.
Further investigation was underway.
