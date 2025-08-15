Open Menu

10 Power Thieves Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

10 power thieves netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori gate area,Lahore road,Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rana Khaleel in electricity theft.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

13 minutes ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

13 minutes ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

37 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

2 hours ago
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

3 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago
 New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

4 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan