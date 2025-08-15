Three burnt due to gas leakage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Three persons suffered burn injuries due to fire erupted at a village in tehsil Tandlianwala,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the incident occurred due to the gas leakage.

The injured persons namely Muhammad Boots,Tanveer and Kashif.

The fire brigade units of the Rescue-1122 reached on the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

The injured were rushed to THQ hospital,Tandlianwala.