Open Menu

Three Burnt Due To Gas Leakage

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Three burnt due to gas leakage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Three persons suffered burn injuries due to fire erupted at a village in tehsil Tandlianwala,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the incident occurred due to the gas leakage.

The injured persons namely Muhammad Boots,Tanveer and Kashif.

The fire brigade units of the Rescue-1122 reached on the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

The injured were rushed to THQ hospital,Tandlianwala.

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

13 minutes ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

13 minutes ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

37 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

2 hours ago
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

3 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago
 New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

4 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan