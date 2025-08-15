PM strongly condemns terrorist attacks on police stations, check posts in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned terrorist attacks on police stations and check posts in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Counter-Terrorism Department for successful operation in which three terrorists were killed.

The prime minister payed homage to the police personnel martyred in the terrorism incidents and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs' souls in Jannah and offered his heartfelt condolences to their families.

PM Shehbaz also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed to provide all possible medical assistance to them.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have played the role of a frontline force in the fight against terrorism," he said adding that the government was determined to completely uproot all forms of terrorism from the country.