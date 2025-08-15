PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Police Stations, Check Posts In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned terrorist attacks on police stations and check posts in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The prime minister praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Counter-Terrorism Department for successful operation in which three terrorists were killed.
The prime minister payed homage to the police personnel martyred in the terrorism incidents and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs' souls in Jannah and offered his heartfelt condolences to their families.
PM Shehbaz also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed to provide all possible medical assistance to them.
"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have played the role of a frontline force in the fight against terrorism," he said adding that the government was determined to completely uproot all forms of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young woman from AJK earns pride of Pakistan award1 minute ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attacks on police stations, check posts in KP1 minute ago
-
10 power thieves netted1 minute ago
-
KP CM grieved over losses in torrential rains, orders immediate relief1 minute ago
-
Three burnt due to gas leakage2 minutes ago
-
Govt orders single-point power supply for All SEZs, industrial estates2 minutes ago
-
BISE to declare grade-9th result on Aug 202 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman to launch Awami Khidmat program from Multan next week12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City12 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi12 minutes ago
-
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in Celebration of Indepe ..12 minutes ago
-
Shamim Shawl says Kashmiris stand defiant against India on Independence day21 minutes ago