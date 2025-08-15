Open Menu

Young Woman From AJK Earns Pride Of Pakistan Award

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Syeda Muhadsa Naqvi, a distinguished social activist, advocate, and founder of the non-profit organization Leading Visionaries, has been conferred with the prestigious Pride of Pakistan Award by the Government of Pakistan.

The honor was bestowed during the Maarq-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, in the esteemed presence of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. This year’s other Pride of Pakistan recipients included Ali Fareed Khawaja, Nadia Patel, Dr. Fazal Wahid, Shahida Abassi, and Sabra Gul, along with several other luminaries recognized for their remarkable contributions to the nation.

Since founding Leading Visionaries in 2020 to promote youth leadership and awareness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Muhadsa has emerged as a powerful voice for empowerment and social change. She represented Pakistan in the 2022 Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD) in the United States, received a Gold Medal from the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in 2023 for her volunteer work in National Youth Empowerment, was named among Pakistan’s 100 Young Influencers in 2024, and in 2025 was selected from over 183 countries for the UPG Sustainability Leadership Program, where she topped her cohort and earned a fully funded return trip to Hurricane Island, USA.

An LLB Gold Medalist from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), she has consistently demonstrated academic excellence alongside her dedication to youth development, leadership training, gender equality, and raising Pakistan’s profile on the global stage. Speaking on the occasion, Muhadsa Naqvi expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for the honor and dedicated the award to all those who have ever supported her, no matter how briefly, in her life. She offered a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, acknowledging her prayers and guidance as the greatest strength behind her journey.

