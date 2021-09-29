KP Food Safety Authority takes actions against adulterators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday geared up its actions against the adulteration mafia and substandard food items throughout the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority sealed several milk shops before discarding 200 liters of adulterated milk in different areas of Town-III, Peshawar. The authority also recovered 80Kg home-made ghee from a vehicle at at Kohat Road during snap checking.

In Swat district, the Food Safety Authority seized more than 150Kg of rotten chickens during inspection of food carrying vehicles in Landaky area.

In DIKhan, several milk carrying tankers were checked by the authority and fines were imposed on drivers supplying substandard milk to the district.

The Food Authority of Mardan sealed an ice-cream factory after finding unhygienic conditions inside the premises while two superstores were sealed in district Lower Dir and district Bannu for selling counterfeit commodity items.