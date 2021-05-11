UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP FSA Crackdown Against Mafia In Different Districts Continue

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

KP FSA crackdown against mafia in different districts continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Food Safety Authority (FSA) crackdown against mafia continued in different districts Nowshera, Swat and Peshawar.

According to KP Food Safety Authority, the officials of the FSA raided a counterfeit beverage factory in AmanKot Nowshera and sealed the factory before recovering more than 5,000 liters of unhealthy counterfeit drinks to be delivered to different areas.

The official during inspection checked the quality of food and sweets in Qissa Khawani and sealed the bakeries in different localities of Peshawar including Namak Mandi Bazaar, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Three bakeries in Peshawar were also sealed for violating hygiene norms.

The inspection team of Food Safety Authority, KP also visited Swat and sealed two bakeries over dirty eggs, substandard oil and poor hygiene.

The cases have been registered against bakery owners for producing substandard sweets and factories owners under KP Food Act.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Oil Nowshera

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

12 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

32 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

32 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

32 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

32 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.