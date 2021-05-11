KP FSA crackdown against mafia in different districts continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Food Safety Authority (FSA) crackdown against mafia continued in different districts Nowshera, Swat and Peshawar.

According to KP Food Safety Authority, the officials of the FSA raided a counterfeit beverage factory in AmanKot Nowshera and sealed the factory before recovering more than 5,000 liters of unhealthy counterfeit drinks to be delivered to different areas.

The official during inspection checked the quality of food and sweets in Qissa Khawani and sealed the bakeries in different localities of Peshawar including Namak Mandi Bazaar, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Three bakeries in Peshawar were also sealed for violating hygiene norms.

The inspection team of Food Safety Authority, KP also visited Swat and sealed two bakeries over dirty eggs, substandard oil and poor hygiene.

The cases have been registered against bakery owners for producing substandard sweets and factories owners under KP Food Act.