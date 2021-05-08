UrduPoint.com
KP FSA Team Confiscated 15000 Liters Of Counterfeit Drinks

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:07 PM

KP FSA team confiscated 15000 liters of counterfeit drinks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia in Nowshera, Abbottabad and Swat and recovered 15,000 liters of counterfeit drinks from two vehicles on Swabi and Mardan Road in Nowshera here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia in Nowshera, Abbottabad and Swat and recovered 15,000 liters of counterfeit drinks from two vehicles on Swabi and Mardan Road in Nowshera here on Saturday.

The teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority raided different factories and recovered counterfeit drinks, which were being sold in the market under the name of multinational brands. Besides this 580 kg substandard sweets were recovered from a bakery warehouse in Abbottabad.

The Bakery unit was sealed for violating hygiene norms, the official of the Food Safety Authority informed the media men during daily briefing. He said, a large number of spoiled eggs have been recovered from bakeries in Babuzai and Barikot areas of Swat wherein the production unit has been sealed for use of spoiled eggs in bakery products. He said action was also taken against those involved in such practices during the Holy month of Ramadan under food Act.

