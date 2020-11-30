KP government developing strategy to strengthen governance, policy-drive planning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A day-long consultative session, to create Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy to strengthen governance and policy-driven planning, was arranged here by KP finance department in collaboration with the key development partners.

Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms strategy will also strengthen fiscal management, resource mobilization, fiscal decentralization and reforms road map for the entire KP including the newly merged districts.

Senior officials from Finance Department, Planning and Development (P&D), Local Government, KP Revenue Authority (KPRA), Excise and Taxation, KP board of Revenue, Energy, Irrigation, Mines, Health and education Departments attended this session.

Secretary Finance Atif Rehman stressed that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa always had a considerable focus on PFM reforms added it was increasingly showing its presence in the broader agenda of KP's Government reforms strategy.

Waqas Paracha, an advisor with the Sub-National Governance Program (SNG) also addressed the consultative session.

He said that the technical aspects of PFM reforms are well understood and agreed upon by the government and development partners however, because of sub-optimal sequencing and flawed coordination with development partners these reforms were not able to have desired effects.

Raheal Siddiqui, the project team lead said that the SNG program was launched in 2019. It supports the governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the local governments in selected districts to improve the way they are governed. It also supports in management of their resources for better service delivery.

The programme aimed to strengthen Pakistan's public financial management and planning systems, assist the government in raising more revenue and allocating money to improve basic services especially for the underprivileged and marginalized groups of society like minorities, women from rural areas, transgender communities and people with disabilities amongst other groups.