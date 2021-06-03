UrduPoint.com
KP Government Is Committed To Provide Clean Energy To Every Household In The Province: Taj Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:12 PM

KP government is committed to provide clean energy to every household in the province: Taj Muhammad

Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy Taj Muhamad Khan Taran Thursday said that to complete the vision of PM Imran Khan of 350 small dams through Mini Micro Hydro Power Project is a success story of KP government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy Taj Muhamad Khan Taran Thursday said that to complete the vision of PM Imran Khan of 350 small dams through Mini Micro Hydro Power Project is a success story of KP government.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after chairing a meeting of the KP Energy Development board here.

Taj Muhammad Tarand stated that the KP government has played a pivotal role in achieving the target of the projects through Mini Micro Hydro Power Project and it was a huge success as the provincial government wants to provide electricity to each household of the KP, adding he said.

To provide electricity through small dams to off-grid areas is the flagship project of the provincial government, the advisor said.

Replying to a question Mr. Tarand said that to convert 8000 schools, 4400 mosques and 187 Basic Health Units (BHU) of KP on Solar energy work is in progress while the department has already shifted Chief Minister and Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Solar energy which is saving millions of rupees.

