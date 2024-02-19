Open Menu

KP Governor Lauds Lawyers' Role In Development, Prosperity, Strengthening Of Democracy In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 05:59 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday said that lawyers have an important role in maintaining the rule of law and establishing a justice-based system in society

“Lawyers have always played a positive role in the country's stability, development, prosperity and democracy. They are the most important part of the judiciary and the delivery of justice,” he said during a meeting with a delegation of Charsadda District Bar Association here at Governor House.

The governor said that the role of a lawyer in any society is very important especially in the provision of justice, adding that the lawyers' community has a great responsibility to uphold the supremacy of law and ensure justice for the poor and middle-class of the society.

He urged lawyers to play an important role in the speedy disposal of cases and the provision of justice to the victims.

Earlier, the delegation led by the President of the Bar Association Mujibur Rahman Advocate informed the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by the District Bar Association and requested for his cooperation to solve them.

He especially mentioned that the revenue cases of Charsadda were referred to Peshawar and caused inconvenience for both lawyers and the masses. The Governor issued necessary instructions to the relevant authorities to solve the issue.

The delegation members included Vice President Ahmedzeb Advocate, General Secretary Saifullah Khan Advocate, Joint Secretary Adil Zahir Advocate, Mohammad Fawad Khan Advocate and Ali Khan Advocate.

