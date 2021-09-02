KP Govt decides to post two operators at each tube-well

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to post two operators at each tube-well in the province and directed concerned authorities to take practical steps to implement the decision and ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to post two operators at each tube-well in the province and directed concerned authorities to take practical steps to implement the decision and ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the people.

He was chairing a progress review meeting regarding implementation of development projects and redressal of public issues in Mardan division.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, Provincial Cabinet members Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Abdul Karim, MNA Mujahid Khan, MPAs of Mardan division and other concerned official attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to complete and operationalize the ongoing schemes of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers in Mardan Division.

The Chief Minister further directed to initiate actions against the encroachments on agriculture lands and to submit detailed report regarding solarization of Masajids in the region making it clear that complete system of solarization should be installed in the Masajids and a mechanism should be put in place for the maintenance of equipments as well.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the Regional Police Officer Mardan to carry out operation against criminal elements, drug dealers, display of arms and other crimes in order to further improve the overall law and order situation in the division.

He directed the quarters concerned to launch an effective operation against the encroachments on the land of Auqaf Department in the province and to submit weekly report regarding the land retrieved during the operation.

He also directed to hold a separate meeting to resolve the issues regarding mutation of lands in the province. The meeting was told that, out of 45 decisions taken in last meeting, 15 have been fully implemented, 27 are being executed as per time lines while only three are delayed due to technical issues.

It was informed that, recruitments have been made in order to provide required staff to colleges and health care centers in Mardan, Charsadda and Swabi districts adding that NOC has been issued to SNGPL for extension of gas pipeline to remaining areas in PK 53 and 54.

Construction of 20-Kilometer long road from Ghani Khan Road to Takht Bhai was underway and it would be completed by June next year. During the meeting, it was decided to establish a new rescue 1122 station at the proposed site between Mardan and Takht Bhai.

The participants were told that strict action has been taken against illegal housing societies in Mardan division and eight housing societies have been sealed by the district administration. Besides, an action plan has been prepared for the provision of better facilities to dar-ul amans and rehabilitation centers.