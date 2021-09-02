UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Decides To Post Two Operators At Each Tube-well

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:04 PM

KP Govt decides to post two operators at each tube-well

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to post two operators at each tube-well in the province and directed concerned authorities to take practical steps to implement the decision and ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to post two operators at each tube-well in the province and directed concerned authorities to take practical steps to implement the decision and ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the people.

He was chairing a progress review meeting regarding implementation of development projects and redressal of public issues in Mardan division.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, Provincial Cabinet members Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Abdul Karim, MNA Mujahid Khan, MPAs of Mardan division and other concerned official attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to complete and operationalize the ongoing schemes of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers in Mardan Division.

The Chief Minister further directed to initiate actions against the encroachments on agriculture lands and to submit detailed report regarding solarization of Masajids in the region making it clear that complete system of solarization should be installed in the Masajids and a mechanism should be put in place for the maintenance of equipments as well.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the Regional Police Officer Mardan to carry out operation against criminal elements, drug dealers, display of arms and other crimes in order to further improve the overall law and order situation in the division.

He directed the quarters concerned to launch an effective operation against the encroachments on the land of Auqaf Department in the province and to submit weekly report regarding the land retrieved during the operation.

He also directed to hold a separate meeting to resolve the issues regarding mutation of lands in the province. The meeting was told that, out of 45 decisions taken in last meeting, 15 have been fully implemented, 27 are being executed as per time lines while only three are delayed due to technical issues.

It was informed that, recruitments have been made in order to provide required staff to colleges and health care centers in Mardan, Charsadda and Swabi districts adding that NOC has been issued to SNGPL for extension of gas pipeline to remaining areas in PK 53 and 54.

Construction of 20-Kilometer long road from Ghani Khan Road to Takht Bhai was underway and it would be completed by June next year. During the meeting, it was decided to establish a new rescue 1122 station at the proposed site between Mardan and Takht Bhai.

The participants were told that strict action has been taken against illegal housing societies in Mardan division and eight housing societies have been sealed by the district administration. Besides, an action plan has been prepared for the provision of better facilities to dar-ul amans and rehabilitation centers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Water Law And Order Agriculture Noc Road Mardan Progress Charsadda Swabi SITE June Rescue 1122 Criminals Gas Post From Cabinet SNGPL PK-53 Housing

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of Syed Ali Geelani offered in Kar ..

Funeral prayers of Syed Ali Geelani offered in Karachi

15 seconds ago
 At Least 27 Media Outlets Stop Operating in Afghan ..

At Least 27 Media Outlets Stop Operating in Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover - ..

21 seconds ago
 At Least 14 People Dead in New York, New Jersey Fl ..

At Least 14 People Dead in New York, New Jersey Flooding - Reports

2 minutes ago
 German man jailed for abusing boy found hiding in ..

German man jailed for abusing boy found hiding in closet

2 minutes ago
 Station Headquarters organizes ceremony to pay hom ..

Station Headquarters organizes ceremony to pay homage to heirs of martyrs

2 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation kicks off in city

Anti encroachment operation kicks off in city

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.