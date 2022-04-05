UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Launches Marastyal App; Urges Consumers To Lodge Complaints On Overpricing During Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

KP Govt launches Marastyal app; urges consumers to lodge complaints on overpricing during Ramzan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an android app 'Marastyal' and landline number 1700 for facilitating people in lodging their complaints against overpricing, hoarding and selling of substandard goods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an android app 'Marastyal' and landline number 1700 for facilitating people in lodging their complaints against overpricing, hoarding and selling of substandard goods.

According to a statement issued by Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday, the public could get information regarding Ramzan Sasta Bazar, Utility Stores, Government approved price list, and saving centers through the "Marastyal" app.

The people could also use landline number 1700 to lodge their complaints or Marastyal app in case they found any edible item being sold on excessive rates by the shopkeepers, or unavailability of government price list or other issues pertaining to hoarding during and after Ramzan, the statement said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price Government

Recent Stories

Heroin recovered, one arrested

Heroin recovered, one arrested

1 minute ago
 No Need for Interim Government in Iraq - Supreme J ..

No Need for Interim Government in Iraq - Supreme Judicial Council

1 minute ago
 Over 1.2Bln People in 74 Countries Vulnerable to R ..

Over 1.2Bln People in 74 Countries Vulnerable to Rising Food, Energy Costs - Gut ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Blames Global Food Insecurity on 'Mistakes' ..

Putin Blames Global Food Insecurity on 'Mistakes' of Developed Countries

1 minute ago
 Denmark Gave No Evidence of Illegal Activities of ..

Denmark Gave No Evidence of Illegal Activities of Expelled Diplomats - Russian A ..

4 minutes ago
 Food department starts provision of subsidized whe ..

Food department starts provision of subsidized wheat flour in Hazara on 665 sale ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.