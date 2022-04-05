KP Govt launches Marastyal app; urges consumers to lodge complaints on overpricing during Ramzan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an android app 'Marastyal' and landline number 1700 for facilitating people in lodging their complaints against overpricing, hoarding and selling of substandard goods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an android app 'Marastyal' and landline number 1700 for facilitating people in lodging their complaints against overpricing, hoarding and selling of substandard goods.

According to a statement issued by Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday, the public could get information regarding Ramzan Sasta Bazar, Utility Stores, Government approved price list, and saving centers through the "Marastyal" app.

The people could also use landline number 1700 to lodge their complaints or Marastyal app in case they found any edible item being sold on excessive rates by the shopkeepers, or unavailability of government price list or other issues pertaining to hoarding during and after Ramzan, the statement said.