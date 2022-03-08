KP Govt launches online tax payment, motor vehicle registration systems

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ETNC) Department Tuesday launched online tax payment, online Motor Vehicle Registration Systems and Universal Number Plates for vehicles to ensure improved services delivery to the general public and facilitate them to the maximum.

A launching ceremony of online payment system, centralized registration system and universal number plates was held here with the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

Provincial Cabinet Members Muhibullah Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to CM on Excise & Taxation Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Members Provincial Assembly Zia Ullah Bangash, Ghazan Jamal, Aysha Bano and relevant government functionaries attended the ceremony.

A high tech mobile based application "Zama KP" has been developed for the online registration of vehicles and online payment of various taxes.Initially the app offers facility of online payment of Urban Property Tax and Registration of Motor Vehicles for the consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that online payment facility of Token Tax for motor vehicles is already available through Zama KP App. Now people can pay their taxes and register their vehicles through mobile phone, and they would not need to visit the concerned offices. In the next phase, this App could be used for online payment of taxes of other departments as well.

The Centralized Motor Vehicle Registration System will facilitate doing away with the district based vehicles registration and vehicles will now be able to get registration mentioning of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with no mention of the district.

Addressing the ceremony the chief minister said that newly introduced online payment system and centralized motor vehicle registration would prove to be a mile stone in providing improved services and facilities to the people of province.

He said that affective use of information technology in government departments was an integral part of the E-governance policy of his government adding that purpose of all these efforts was to facilitate the people to optimum level and to close the avenues of corruptions by bringing transparency in the overall business of the departments.

He said that the incumbent government has taken multiple reform initiatives which have resulted in significant improvement in the services delivery adding that important reforms initiatives include reforms in Patwar system, computerization of land record, initiative taken under E-governance strategy and Ease of Doing Business policy, establishment of citizen facilitation centers and Asaan Insaaf Marakaz.

He continued that the provincial government was introducing a standardized system of E-tendering and E-bidding in the Works Departments to eliminate the role of middle man adding that from the next fiscal year, all types of procurements in government departments would be carried out under a standardized system of E-procurement.

He termed the Centralized Motor Vehicle Registration System as an important step to provide facilities to the people and to enhance tax base of the province. He said that the provincial government has fixed the registration fees of vehicles at rupees one only and urged upon the citizens to get maximum benefits of this facility and get their vehicles registered in the province.

He congratulated the high ups of Excise & Taxation Department for launching online registration system, centralized motor vehicle registration system and universal number plates directing them to take necessary steps to ensure the implementation of these systems within the stipulated timelines.

He also thanked partner organization i.e. Sub National Governance Program (SNGP) and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) for providing technical assistance for developing the online systems.