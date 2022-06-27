KP govt, Pak Red Crescent join hands to address climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Pakistan Red Crescent Society have agreed to work together in the tribal districts for addressing the effects of climate change.

An inaugural meeting on 'Climate Advocacy and Coordination for Resilient Action Project' was held in Jamrud district which was attended by Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar, former Federal minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, PTI leader Haji Amir Muhammad Khan Afridi, Chairman Red Crescent Tribal Districts Asif Khan Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Haseeb-ur-Rehman and other officials.

Addressing the function, the provincial minister said that more than 60 people had been arrested in the province for setting fire in forests.

He said that the provincial government would fully support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in planting trees and tackling climate change.

The minister said that Pakistan was among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change.

He said that the KP government was taking all possible steps to stop tree cutting and smuggling with more focus on plantation drive to cope with climate change.

He said that changing climate pattern characterised with 15% less rainfall was one of major challenges.

Former federal minister Dr Noorul Haq Qadri said, "Islam, Sunnah and Holy Quran teach us to plant more trees, keep the environment clean and not waste water." He said that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had prioritized addressing climate change, adding that the efforts were also appreciated by the world.

Representative PRCS for Tribal Districts Asif Khan Mehsud said that the Red Crescent Pakistan had planned to plant 100 million trees in the tribal districts which would be implemented soon.

He said that planting fruit trees would also improve the livelihood of the local people, adding that provincial government would play an important role in that regard.

The PRCS was rendering its services in various fields in the tribal districts and running nine basic health centers to serve the local people, he added.