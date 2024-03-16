Open Menu

KP Govt Reshuffles Four Bureaucrats

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday has issued transfer and posting orders of four bureaucrats including Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday has issued transfer and posting orders of four bureaucrats including Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat.

According to KP Establishment Department, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat, Muhammad Saleh has been posted as Director HRM/ Finance KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authority while Deputy Secretary Local Government, Naseer Ahmad has been transferred to CM Secretariat.

Arif Ullah of Industries Department has been posted as PSO to KP CM replacing Imran Anwar who has directed to report at Establishment Division.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Puti ..

Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power

2 minutes ago
 Viable approaches can double agri sector's contrib ..

Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF

2 minutes ago
 Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

2 hours ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

Abrar, Saud fined for breaching code of conduct

2 minutes ago
Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting un ..

Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway

2 minutes ago
 Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir ..

Speakers call for global intervention over Kashmir to ensure peace

2 minutes ago
 Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of ..

Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January

2 minutes ago
 World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit t ..

World Bank approves additional 35 mln USD credit to Cambodia for improving clima ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan