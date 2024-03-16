KP Govt Reshuffles Four Bureaucrats
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday has issued transfer and posting orders of four bureaucrats including Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat.
According to KP Establishment Department, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat, Muhammad Saleh has been posted as Director HRM/ Finance KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authority while Deputy Secretary Local Government, Naseer Ahmad has been transferred to CM Secretariat.
Arif Ullah of Industries Department has been posted as PSO to KP CM replacing Imran Anwar who has directed to report at Establishment Division.
