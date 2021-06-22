UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Hold Auction Of Vehicles On June 24, 25

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP Govt to hold auction of vehicles on June 24, 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to hold auction of vehicles and motorcycles of various provincial departments on June 24 and June25 in warehouse Dabgari Garden Peshawar.

According to Administration Department,97 vehicle including 16 scrapped cars besides forty motorcycles would be auctioned in the presence of law minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan and members of Provincial Auction Committee.

Provincial minister said that auction would be held in a transparent and fair manner following rules and regulations.

He said that government of PTI was committed to eliminate corruption with all its manifestations. He also directed the authorities concerned to hold auction abiding by policy of merit and existing departmental procedure.

