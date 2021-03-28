KP Govt will establish biodiversity knowledge parks to strengthen forests, wildlife

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned to setup biodiversity knowledge parks in ecological rich divisions to strengthen forests and wildlife conservation programs besides promoting scientific research in the fields of environmental sciences.

These parks would be setup under 10 billion trees afforestration project ( BTAP), a flagship project of PTI Government, under which additional one billion trees would be planted by 2023 in KP.

KP Forest Department official told APP on Sunday that Hazara and Malakand divisions were rich in biodiversity, wildlife and forest resources having ideal climate conditions for conservation programs and most suitable for establishment of biodiversity knowledge parks.

In addition to establishment of biodiversity knowledge parks, focus was being made on livelihood improvement and poverty reduction through promotion of beekeeping, honey, medical plants and other non timber forest products (NTFP).

KP has bounties of natural resources vary from deserts to alpine meadows, rivers, winds, plenty of sunshine and rich biological diversity having enormous potential to expand its forest cover.

The official said spring plantations campaign under 10 BTAP was underway in KP despite coronavirus pandemic and all the set targets would be achieved with the assistance of farmers, general public and national building departments.

He said new saplings would be sown at 107,970 hectares land under the mega project in KP.

The previous PTI Government had devised and implemented Provincial Green Growth Strategy (PGGS ) focusing on six sectors including forestry, protected areas and national parks, clean energy, climate resilience, water and sanitation and waste management and it was proved highly successful.

On the basis of PGGS, BTAP was launched in 2014 under which over 1.20 billion saplings were planted in KP during 2014-17, he added.

Following great success of first phase of BTAP, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched 10-BTAP on September 2, 2018 in the entire country under which additional one billion trees would be planted in KP.

To achieve the set target, local communities were being engaged to supplement natural regeneration in 6,250 forest enclosures stretched over an area of 250,000 hectares in under-stock forest.

As many as 6,250 enclosures would be established besides raising new plantations on 111,314 hectares, range management plantation on 5000 hectares, sowing and dibbling on 25,600 hectares, 1000 harvesting schemes, establishment of departmental tube nurseries on 234.

489 hectares and bare-rooted nurseries on 1813.5 hectares besides providing 199,900,000 forest plants, 2,800,000 fruit plants, 3,000,000 ornamental plants to communities free of cost.

Focus was being given to Peri-Urban plantations under which 1.720 million saplings each would be planted in southern circle and merged areas, 3.280 million each in Hazara and Malakand regions during ongoing spring campaign.

He said forest cover would be taken to 30 percent from existing 26.3 percent by planting additional one billion saplings under 10BTAP in KP.

"Increasing of forest cover up to 30pc was possible after inclusion of merged areas where its vast lands would be utilized through enclosures and man-made afforestration," he said.

Priorities was being given on plantation of indigenous trees like beer, palosa and kikar to promote apiculture and honey business, he said, adding 5.24 million plants of beer would be distributed for plantation during current year.

The forest and agriculture departments have joined hands to promote Chalgoza farming in Chitral and South Waziristan.

The Government had launched 'Promotion of Olive Trees Cultivation on Commercial Scale' project that was underway in Punjab, KP, erstwhile Fata and Baluchistan.

Under the project, about 10.41 million olive trees would be planted in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa on commercial basis.

New olive orchards on 75,000 acres lands of the government and private would be raised besides grafting in 10 million wild olives would be achieved in the country.

In KP, new olive orchards on about 30,000 acres land would be raised under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Similarly, about 4.02 million olive plants would be planted and grafting in four million wild olive would be achieved in KP.

New orchard gardens on 13,264 acres were raised and wild olive grafting in over 470,000 plants were achieved, he said, adding about 168,797 kilograms fruits were produced with 19,816 litre (11.73percent ) oil production in 2020.

Approximately 50,000 plants of Chalgoza would be raised in forest nurseries during current year while 20 enclosures identified for its regeneration.

New plantation sites in KP including merged areas were identified and over 300 million saplings planted during last two years under 10 BTAP in KP, he concluded.