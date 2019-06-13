KP Health Deptt commemorates World No Tobacco Day

Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) organized a seminar in connections with World No Tobacco Day 2019 here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) organized a seminar in connections with World No Tobacco Day 2019 here on Thursday.

Health experts including doctors, paramedics and representatives from WHO attended the seminar.

Dr. Tahir Basheer ud Din Khilji, Additional Director General (DG) Public Health welcomed the participants and appreciated WHO efforts for facilitation in Seminar on World No Tobacco Day 2019.

Dr. Khilji informed that on World No Tobacco Day, Department of Health is calling the partners to provide universal access to tobacco prevention tools for everyone at risk. This year, World No Tobacco Day focuses on "Tobacco and Lung Health".

He said that tobacco threatens lungs health in many ways and it is major risk factor for respiratory diseases that is a leading cause of death and suffering among people of all ages, in all the different regions of the world, including our own Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Dr. Muhammad Imran, Pulmonologist Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar gave a brief presentation and informed that tobacco smoke contributes to indoor air pollution, which is a major threat to lung health.

He informed that around 80% of the world's 1.1 billion smokers live in low and middle income countries. Pakistan is one of 15 countries worldwide with a heavy burden of tobacco related ill health. 14.12 million adults and 125000 children smoke tobacco each day in Pakistan. About 160000 deaths are related to tobacco smoking in Pakistan.

He highlighted that major respiratory diseases are caused by tobacco smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke, but the leading causes of death and disability are lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tuberculosis and asthma. In short, tobacco is taking your breath away one way or another.

Video messages of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director and Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari Regional Director were also played in the seminar.