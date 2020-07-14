UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Mines & Mineral Department Generates Revenue Of Rs 3.25bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:47 PM

KP Mines & Mineral Department generates revenue of Rs 3.25bn

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Development Department, despite unfavorable conditions due to the prevailing coronavirus situation, has generated a total revenue of Rs 3.25 billion during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the revenue of Rs 2.10 billion during the previous financial year that shows 51 percent increase in the revenue collected in the head royalty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Development Department, despite unfavorable conditions due to the prevailing coronavirus situation, has generated a total revenue of Rs 3.25 billion during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the revenue of Rs 2.10 billion during the previous financial year that shows 51 percent increase in the revenue collected in the head royalty.

Such a huge increase in the revenue of the department clearly indicates better and efficient management of the mineral resources by the Department through curbing illegal mining activities in the province.

This was revealed in a meeting of Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority held here on Tuesday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the overall performance of the department, steps taken to curb illegal mining activities in the province, current status of royalty rates of different minerals, future course of action for exploration and efficient management of mineral resources, issued faced by the department and various other related matters.

The meeting was told that the department had set a target of revenue collection worth Rs. 6.00 billion during the current financial year and under a well planned strategy results oriented steps were being taken to this end.

The meeting was presented a comparative analysis of existing mineral royalty rates of all the provinces and it was decided to review the existing rates of mineral royalty in the province and to present recommendations to the competent forum for rationalizing the existing royalty rates.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Mines and Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Mines and Mineral Development, Nazar Hussain Shah and Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, the meeting was also attended by other relevant authorities.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall performance of the department, the Chief Minister directed the high ups of the department for concrete steps and concerted efforts to explore the untapped mineral resources of the province, efficient management of mines, promote mechanized mining, and discourage manual mining and to make mining environment friendly. He further directed the concerned high ups to focus special attention on scientific and mechanized exploration of mineral resources in the newly merged districts so that the same could be utilized for the accelerated development of the areas.

He stressed the need for an effective and permanent mechanism of monitoring within the department to curb the sporadic activities of illegal mining across the province and directed the high ups to come up with workable proposals to this effect.

The meeting also reviewed the possibilities of private investments to set up miming plants and factories in the province with the aim to convert raw mineral products into refined ones at local level.

The meeting was decided to constitute a task force with representation of Mines and Industries Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company to devise an effective strategy to develop the mineral sector on modern lines, attract private sector investment, ensure efficient management of mineral resources and to make mining environment friendly.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Same All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

51 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

1 hour ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

1 hour ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

1 hour ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.