KPCTA advises to carry extra fuel

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Tuesday advised tourists coming to recreational resorts of the province to carry extra fuel in their vehicles to avoid any inconvenience and being stranded on roads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Tuesday advised tourists coming to recreational resorts of the province to carry extra fuel in their vehicles to avoid any inconvenience and being stranded on roads.

According to latest update on roads and fuel availability situation in tourists' areas of the province Khyber Pakthunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority said that all areas are facing fuel shortage like Swat, Upper/Lower Dir and Malkand.

Roads are clear to travel Swat but fuel shortage (POL) still persists and three more stations in Kalam have been refueled and the district administration has advised tourists to fill fuel tanks before entering the valley.

One dumper which met an accident was removed from road to facilitate smooth flow of tourists.

Similarly, tourists were advised to refuel their tanks before entering Upper/Lower Dir, Kohistan and Malakand due to fuel shortage in all areas.

It said that all roads are clear in Upper/Lower Chitral without any diversion and there was no report of land sliding in the area. Fuel is available on all petrol station and being sold on under government rates.

Similarly, all roads are clear and no fuel shortage in Mansehra, Balakot and Naran.