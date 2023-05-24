KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sustainable tourism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the University of Malakand (UoM) recently joined hands to strengthen their collaboration in the field of sustainable tourism and abridge the gap between industry and academia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the University of Malakand (UoM) recently joined hands to strengthen their collaboration in the field of sustainable tourism and abridge the gap between industry and academia.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General KPCTA, Bakhtiar Khan shed light on the crucial role of innovation in the tourism and culture sector. He emphasized the potential of technology to revolutionize travel, tourism, cultural and hospitality industries urging students to actively engage in the creation of innovative solutions.

He told the audience about the impact of tourism on the local economy and shared the government's recent initiatives aimed at promoting tourism and culture as an established industry in the province.

Dr. Rashid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of UoM highlighted the potential that Pakistan holds for tourism development. With a deep sense of pride, he highlighted the captivating beauty of the country's natural landscapes and the invaluable richness of its cultural heritage Furthermore, Head of the Department of Software Engineering at UoM showcased a variety of promising software projects conceived by the students, showcasing the potential for technology to drive the growth of the tourism industry.

The MoU signing was attended by Dr. Mohammad Usman, Fazal Subhan, Dr. Alam Zeb, Mohammad Hanif Khan, and the Manager of Digital transformation Abdul Basir from KPCTA.