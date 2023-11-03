Open Menu

KPIC Directs Inquiry Against E&SE For Unavailability Of SST Merit Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 07:28 PM

KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailability of SST merit lists

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Friday has recommended an inquiry against the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education Department (E&SE) for the absence of merit lists for female Senior School Teachers (SSTs) in all zones of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Friday has recommended an inquiry against the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary education Department (E&SE) for the absence of merit lists for female Senior school Teachers (SSTs) in all zones of the province.

The Commission made this decision during a meeting chaired by Chief Information Commissioner, Farah Hamid Khan, while addressing a complaint filed by Syeda Rozina Kausar.

Kausar had requested notification details of Female SSTs issued by the E&SE Department in 1999.

The Commission also directed the Public Information Officer (PIO)/ Assistant Director of the E&SE Department to make the missing records available on the department's website. The Commission would also approach the Secretary of the E&SE Department to initiate an inquiry into the missing records.

Similar inquiries would also be conducted against the Deputy Director of Fisheries for failing to provide recruitment information to citizens.

In other cases filed by Faisal Khan, Syed Ali Abbas, and Muhammad Wasim against the Directorate General of Fisheries, Live Stock & Dairy Development, and District sports Officer Tank, respectively, the Commission has ordered the disclosure of information on their respective departmental websites as per Section 5 of the KP Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Furthermore, the departments are required to provide a detailed response to citizen requests within seven working days. Faisal Khan had sought information from the Director General of Fisheries on vacancy advertisement copies, zone-wise vacancies, merit calculation formula, final merit lists, office orders, and the Names of recruitment committee members.

