KPK chief minister calls on prime minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to overall situation of the province, anti-COVID measures and development projects, a PM Office press release said.