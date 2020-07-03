UrduPoint.com
KPK Chief Minister Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 08:01 PM

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to overall situation of the province, anti-COVID measures and development projects, a PM Office press release said.

