UrduPoint.com

KPPSC Postpones Ability Test Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

KPPSC postpones ability test schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Wednesday notified that the ability test scheduled for May 26 to 31 for different posts have been postponed due to unavailability of transport.

The notification said that the decision has been taken while keeping in view the difficulties of the candidates, adding that new dates would be announced and intimated soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

