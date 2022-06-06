UrduPoint.com

KPPSC Releases Tests Schedule For Posts Of DSP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) on Monday released schedule of tests for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), to be held on June 23 (Sunday).

An official notification issued here said that the datesheet, examination centres' details and roll number slips could be downloaded from KPPSC website (www.

kppsc.gov.pk), adding that the individual roll number slips had not been issued to anyone.

The candidates can contact on the following phone numbers 091-9214131, 9213565, 9213750, 9212897 and extension numbers 102, 103 and 105 for further details, it said.

