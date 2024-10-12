ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The 5th Edition of The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, the largest youth summit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, successfully concluded at Malakand University from October 9 to 11 after three days of activities aimed at empowering youth.

According to the information organized in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan, the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board, and the provincial government, the event attracted over 10,000 students from across the country.

The summit featured various discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses focused on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital marketing. Experts shared insights into protecting digital information, combating cyber threats, and leveraging AI for industrial transformation.

More than 50 industry experts, academicians, and entrepreneurs participated, with over 20 companies, including RankingGrow and TechBrixia, showcasing their products and services.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Humayun Khan, attended the Ceremony and officially inaugurated.

In his address. Humayun Khan highlighted how the government has prioritized the issues of the youth and the promotion of entrepreneurship, declaring that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government will be providing loans without any interest to the youth with business plans through the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

Special Assistant went on to say that every subdivision of Lower Dir will also be organized such summits to reach out more of the youth and aid their ambitions. High aspirations were also nurtured by Humayun Khan as he described the possibilities of the region, transforming itself into a technology centre, projecting plans on the digitization of the Prisons Department via e-governance projects.

Humayun also thanks Vice Chancellor of the university of Malakand, and Metrix Pakistan CEO Hassan Nisar for quite a number of reasons in relation to the success of the summit.

University of Malakand's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Rashid Ahmed, expressed satisfaction with the university’s progress, attributing its success in the Times Higher education Rankings to the commitment of its staff.

Rashid Ahmed acknowledged the contributions of the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Metrix Pakistan in making the summit a success.

CEO of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar, expressed his vision to expand the summit in future years, allowing more youth from across Pakistan to benefit from the tools and networks provided at the event.

A significant highlight of the summit was the "Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards," which recognized 19 outstanding individuals for their contributions, including Muhammad Ali Swati (Pakistani Rescuer & Philanthropist), Muhammad Tawseef Khan (Climate Change Activist), Ammad Ali (Entrepreneur & Philanthropist), Ayesha Ayaz (Taekwondo Champion), Muhammad Irfan (Social Worker), Qaiser Nawab (Global Youth Leader & Climate Activist), Adil Nawaz Khan (Social Entrepreneur & Community Leader), Adnan Khan (Journalist), Noorena Shams (Squash Player), Raja Ahmed (Technology Strategist & Entrepreneur), Muddassir Shaffique (Telecom and IT Solution Specialist), Sumera Shams (Politician & Social Worker), Hamra Farhan (Social Activist), Farishta Noor (Social Activist), Talat Azam Khan (Mentor & Community Leader), Rafiullah Kaki (Teacher & Trainer), Waqas Bloodwala (Blood Activist), Qaisar Akash Khan (Philanthropist), and Saira Shams (Social Activist). Renowned influencer Hisham Sarwar received the prestigious Pride of Nation Award for his dedicated services to Pakistan.

The summit concluded with a closing ceremony and a VIP dinner, during which certificates were distributed to participants, organizers, and speakers.