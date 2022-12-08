UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 400 Winter Bags In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 08:22 PM

KSrelief distributes 400 winter bags in Pakistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 400 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 2,800 people.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 400 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 2,800 people.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to the needy countries and peoples around the world, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

KSrelief has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 80 countries spread over four continents.

Pakistan is the fifth-largest recipient of its assistance and has received over $120 million in aid since 2005, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Saudi Saudi Arabia Million

Recent Stories

Severe cold weather not good for vegetables and fr ..

Severe cold weather not good for vegetables and fruit gardens

1 minute ago
 China-Pakistan folk music concert tomorrow

China-Pakistan folk music concert tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges world to give justice to Palestinian ..

Ashrafi urges world to give justice to Palestinians, Kashmiris

2 minutes ago
 Corruption hampers social, economic development: P ..

Corruption hampers social, economic development: Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
 Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue ..

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue volunteers

10 minutes ago
 Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sport ..

Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sportspersons: Usman Wazir

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.