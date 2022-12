KU awards 29 PhD, 96 MPhil, six MS degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi (KU) has awarded 29 PhD, 96 M.Phil and six M.S. (30 Hours Course Work) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the ASRB meeting, said a spokesperson of KU on Friday.

The M.Phil degrees were awarded to Ahmed Nabi, Saima Nazeer Dana, Atique Baloch, Marium Javed, Ruqaiya, Maria, Zaira Anees, Syeda Zuimah Wasim, Hafeez Ullah, Rehmat Wali Shah, Maryam Raees, and Farzan Nazeer (Applied Economics (AERC)), Ramsha, and Hamna Rafique (Biochemistry), Hussain Ahmed (Biotechnology (KIBGE)), Komal Shoa (Botany), Sahar Abbas (Botany (ISHU(), Biby Samia Shaikh (business Administration (KUBS)), Sabila Anjum, Asma, Osama Zahid, Aasma Hashmi, Saeeda, and Batool (Chemistry), Rimsha Irshad, Afshan Gul, Sanya Khursheed, Nisar Ahmed, Wajeeha Muzafar, and Zeeshan Akbar (Chemistry (HEJ)), Zahra Jamal, Umm-e-Haram, and Danish Arooj (Clinical Psychology), Faryal Ikram (Commerce), Sanaullah, Qurat ul Ain Rizvi, and Muhammad Ibrahim (Criminology), Shahana Kiramat (Economics), Hadia Zafar (ELT and Applied Linguistics (English)), Sana Mujeeb, Mubah Shahid, and Falak Naeem (Environmental Studies), Bushra (Genetics), Asim Nawaz, and Masood Alam (Geography (RS-GIS)), Muhammad Arsalan Afzal Choudhary (Geology), Muhammad Malahan Khan, and Imtiaz Ali (International Relations), Laraib (Islamic History), Muhammad Siddiq Ahmed, Shahzeb, and Khair-un-Nisa (Islamic Learning), Rashid Ali, and Attya Shahid (library and Information Science), Qudsia Malik (Mass Communication), Muhammad Kamran Khan, Sharjeel Faheem, and Iftikhar Hussain (Mathematics), Maria, Nida Rehman, Summra Ahmed, and Ayesha Zafar (Microbiology), Shumaila Shafique, Hira Noor Malik, and Fatima Irfan (Molecular Medicine), Muhammad Taqi (Pakistan Studies), Zumrud Momin, and Farhana Zulfiqar Pathology (BMSI), Aqsa Zahid, and Hina Furqan (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Uroosa Maqbool, and Abdur Rehman (Pharmaceutics), Rida Nisar, and Sidra Zaheer (Pharmacology), Rozina Fazal, Dr Ajeet Kumar, Dr Syed Saqib Khalid, Rabab Zehra, Saeeda Naseer, and Abdul Waheed (Pharmacology (BMSI)), Saad Shakil, and Surraiya Lund Baloch (Philosophy), Dr Shahameen (MBBS) (Physiology), Sajida (Psychology), Mustufa, Abid Hussain, Sehrish Gul, and Muhammad Azhar Ali (Public Administration), Bibi Fatima, and Wali Muhammad (Sindhi), Shazia Aziz (Social Work), Muhammad Zakria (Usool ud Din), Asma Sadaf (Women's Studies), Gul Afroz, Raheema Tahir, and Uroosa Saeed (Zoology).

The PhD degrees were awarded to M. Manzar Ul Bari (Arabic), Maria Masroor (Biochemistry), Naseema Perveen Malik, and S. M. Rehan Ullah (Chemistry), Imdad Ali (Chemistry (HEJ)), Sehrish Irshad (Clinical Psychology), Shaista Rais (Computer Science), Noor Fatima (Environmental Studies), Ambreen Sikander (European Studies (ASCE)), Nadia Niaz (Geography (GIS)), Nazia Begum (Islamic Studies (SZIC)), Sonia Ambreen (Law), Sumaira Khatoon, Saba Ayub, and Asma Fatima (Marine Biology), Ali Hassan (Mathematics), Mariam Zia, and Sehrish Jabeen (Microbiology), Faisal Khan (Molecular Medicine), Rabia Habib, and M. Talha Usmani (Pharmaceutics), Amreen (Psychology), Muhammad Asghar, and Hafiz Waqar Yousufi (Quran and Sunnah), Akhter Ali (Sindhi), Zareen Atta (Social Work), Nasir Amin, Muhammad Ishaq, and Khalil ur Rahman (Usool ud Din).

Furthermore, the ASRB awarded M.S. (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees to Zeeshan Riaz (Criminology), Huzaifa Nasir, and Muhammad Waqas Ahmed (Geography), Nisar Ahmed (Geography (RS/GIS)), Syed Habib Haider (Physics), and Zaib-Unnisa Chandio (Women's Studies).