Kumail Shah Announces Support For Families Of Martyred Police Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at Sukkur IBA University to pay tribute to the martyred police officers, hosted by SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan Mughal. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Chairman Sukkur District Council, Syed Kamil Haider Shah, DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Commissioner Sukkur, Saleem Abid Qureshi, DC Sukkur, Nadir Khan, Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal, and SP Mansoor Mughal.
During the ceremony on late night of Monday, gifts were distributed among the families of the martyred police officers. Addressing the gathering, Syed Kamil Haider Shah and other dignitaries praised the bravery and sacrifices of the police officers who laid down their lives to protect the lives and property of the citizens.
Syed Kamil Haider Shah announced that the Sukkur District Council would provide Rs. 100,000 to each of the families of the 93 martyred police officers who belonged to Sukkur district. He also announced that the 20 acres of land allocated for the Martyrs' Colony would be increased to 25 acres.
The ceremony highlighted the sacrifices of the police officers who risk their lives to maintain law and order in society. The announcement was met with appreciation and gratitude from the families of the martyred officers.
