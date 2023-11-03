Kundi, Talal welcome announcement of election date

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said uncertainty among the political parties had vanished after announcing the general elections on February 8.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PPP need to prepare for general elections so that it could win the elections.

The ECP should transparently hold the general elections, he added.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry while talking to news channel, said that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif because the PML-N had completed many development projects in the country.

He claimed that PML-N will sweep the next elections with majority votes and form the next government.