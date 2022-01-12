The Center of Health and Well Being (CHWB) in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a well being symposium at the Arts Auditorium on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Center of Health and Well Being (CHWB) in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a well being symposium at the Arts Auditorium on Wednesday.

The symposium was aimed to explore significance of wellbeing to save lives and empower people for sustainable behavioral change and healthy longevity.

The moot brought together academia, trades, communities, and individuals for necessary discussion on wellbeing during the global crisis, said a news release issued here.

The Director of psychological health and strategy, CHWB, Professor Dr Farah Iqbal in his welcome address emphasized upon the significant role of the wellbeing in our lives.

She highlighted that the focus on wellbeing could help navigate uncertainty and explore agents of hope.

Later, Director of physiological health and trainings CHWB Dr Sadaf Ahmed introduced the center for health and wellbeing and presented the goals.

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi focussed on importance of bringing together health experts and practitioners in higher education to assess the urgent need for more effective partnerships.

He mentioned that they had a full-time developed institute at the campus named the 'Centre of Health and Well Being' to help students and employees. This institute was inclusive of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States which shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

Professor Dr Syed A.

Aziz from the University of Ottawa and Health Canada delivered the plenary talk on heredity and variation, inherited genes that played a role in well-being or ill-being.

Later, a panel session was followed on "Wellbeing: a matter of health, happiness or social change?" moderated by Dr Faizan Mirza of KU Department of Physiology. The panel was equipped by Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Syed A Aziz, University of Ottawa, Canada, Dr Farah Iqbal, Dr Asma Makhani from Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Farah Essa Abdullah of Essa Laboratory, Dr Imran Yousuf from Transformation, Dr Aatir Rajput from LUHMS Jamshoro and Dr Fahad Laasi Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education.

Following the panel discussion, there was a poster presentation session for young researchers, including more than 30 research and thematic posters. The event was enlightened by a session including thematic talks by the speakers. Dr Imran Yousuf from Transformation delivered a talk on how to be successful? which was followed by Dr Aatir Rajput talk on "Are We Un-well? Let's Find Out!".

Dr Fahad Laasi delivered the talk on the association of Body Mass Index with skinfold measurement as an indicator of obesity; a gender-based study.

The last presentation was delivered on the universal approach to happiness by Professor Salman Raja from Seeking Reality Channel.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idress, in his concluding remarks, said the symposium was aimed to bring all the issues, concerned with occupational, psychological, physical, intellectual, and spiritualwell-being of individuals to one platform.