UrduPoint.com

KU's First Wellbeing Symposium Highlights Significance Of Wellbeing

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 08:28 PM

KU's first wellbeing symposium highlights significance of wellbeing

The Center of Health and Well Being (CHWB) in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a well being symposium at the Arts Auditorium on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Center of Health and Well Being (CHWB) in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a well being symposium at the Arts Auditorium on Wednesday.

The symposium was aimed to explore significance of wellbeing to save lives and empower people for sustainable behavioral change and healthy longevity.

The moot brought together academia, trades, communities, and individuals for necessary discussion on wellbeing during the global crisis, said a news release issued here.

The Director of psychological health and strategy, CHWB, Professor Dr Farah Iqbal in his welcome address emphasized upon the significant role of the wellbeing in our lives.

She highlighted that the focus on wellbeing could help navigate uncertainty and explore agents of hope.

Later, Director of physiological health and trainings CHWB Dr Sadaf Ahmed introduced the center for health and wellbeing and presented the goals.

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi focussed on importance of bringing together health experts and practitioners in higher education to assess the urgent need for more effective partnerships.

He mentioned that they had a full-time developed institute at the campus named the 'Centre of Health and Well Being' to help students and employees. This institute was inclusive of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States which shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

Professor Dr Syed A.

Aziz from the University of Ottawa and Health Canada delivered the plenary talk on heredity and variation, inherited genes that played a role in well-being or ill-being.

Later, a panel session was followed on "Wellbeing: a matter of health, happiness or social change?" moderated by Dr Faizan Mirza of KU Department of Physiology. The panel was equipped by Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Syed A Aziz, University of Ottawa, Canada, Dr Farah Iqbal, Dr Asma Makhani from Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr Farah Essa Abdullah of Essa Laboratory, Dr Imran Yousuf from Transformation, Dr Aatir Rajput from LUHMS Jamshoro and Dr Fahad Laasi Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education.

Following the panel discussion, there was a poster presentation session for young researchers, including more than 30 research and thematic posters. The event was enlightened by a session including thematic talks by the speakers. Dr Imran Yousuf from Transformation delivered a talk on how to be successful? which was followed by Dr Aatir Rajput talk on "Are We Un-well? Let's Find Out!".

Dr Fahad Laasi delivered the talk on the association of Body Mass Index with skinfold measurement as an indicator of obesity; a gender-based study.

The last presentation was delivered on the universal approach to happiness by Professor Salman Raja from Seeking Reality Channel.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idress, in his concluding remarks, said the symposium was aimed to bring all the issues, concerned with occupational, psychological, physical, intellectual, and spiritualwell-being of individuals to one platform.

Related Topics

Karachi United Nations Education Canada Farah Young Ottawa Jamshoro Karachi University Afridi Event All From

Recent Stories

Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within ..

Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study

26 minutes ago
 One-kilometer long road to be constructed with pla ..

One-kilometer long road to be constructed with plastic waste: DC

26 minutes ago
 8 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

8 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago
 DC Haripur reviews performance of district adminis ..

DC Haripur reviews performance of district administrative staff

26 minutes ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

26 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a boy

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.