Pediatrician stresses need for screen time limits to shield Kids from health & cyber risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pediatricians on Friday urged parents to manage their children’s screen time, warning that too much exposure can lead to eye strain, sleep issues, and behavioral problems, while also highlighting the dangers of the "black web" and online threats, stressing the need for a balance between screen use and other activities to support children’s overall
development.
Pediatric Nutritionist and Neurologist Dr. Ibrahim Yusuf, in an exclusive conversation with a local media channel, stressed the urgent need for parents to limit their children’s screen time, adding that excessive screen exposure can lead to a range of physical and psychological issues, including eye strain, disrupted sleep patterns, and difficulty with
concentration.
According to Dr. Yusuf, these problems are becoming increasingly common due to the growing reliance on digital devices among children.
Dr. Yusuf also expressed concern over the long-term implications of screen overuse, noting that children who spend too much time on devices can experience developmental delays, particularly in areas such as language acquisition and social skills.
"Children need time away from screens to engage in other developmental activities, such as playing outside, interacting with peers, and reading books," he said.
He recommended that parents create a balanced routine that includes both screen time and physical activity, which is essential for healthy cognitive and emotional growth.
"The growing reliance on digital devices, especially among children, is taking a toll on their overall health," he explained, emphasizing the importance of setting clear boundaries for screen use.
In addition to the physical health risks, Dr. Yusuf also highlighted the increasing dangers of the "black web" – a dark side of the internet where harmful content, cyber-bullying, and online predators are a constant threat.
"As children spend more time online, they become vulnerable to various cyber risks that can affect their emotional and mental well-being," he warned.
The pediatric neurologist emphasized that parents must be proactive in monitoring their children’s online activities to ensure they are safe from these potential threats.
Dr. Yusuf believes that by setting boundaries and promoting a balanced lifestyle, parents can help mitigate the risks associated with excessive screen time and online dangers.
He further criticized parents, especially mothers, who unintentionally make it a habit for children to engage with screens during meals or even in hospitals.
"It has become common to see children eating while glued to their phones or tablets, and even in medical settings, kids are being held with screens in their hands," he said.
This behavior, he argued, not only disrupts the natural eating habits of children but also contributes to poor attention spans and unhealthy associations with food.
He urged parents to rethink these habits and instead foster a healthier relationship with food and digital devices by encouraging more interactive and mindful routines.
