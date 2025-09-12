Armed Forces Commemorate 60th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, solemnly commemorate the 60th martyrdom anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, (Nishan-e-Haider) and pay profound tribute to his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice.
During the 1965 War, Major Aziz Bhatti defended the Burki sector near Lahore and stood like an iron wall against relentless enemy assaults for five days and nights.
His unwavering resolve and exemplary leadership inspired his men. The steadfast defense against superior enemy forces was pivotal in halting their advance, rendering his sacrifice a defining moment of the war and an ultimate symbol of courage and patriotism, said an ISPR news release.
His selfless leadership and devotion to duty serve as a beacon of inspiration for our future generations. As the nation commemorates his sacrifice, we honour the legacy of all martyrs who have laid down their lives for the nation's sovereignty and security.
The Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their commitment to defend the country with the strength of will and character that Major Bhatti embodied.
