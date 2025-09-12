Open Menu

PM Commends Aziz Bhatti's Valour, Courage, On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PM commends Aziz Bhatti's valour, courage, on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 60th martyrdom anniversary, commending his courage and valour during the 1965 war.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that Aziz Bhatti Shaheed set an example of courage and bravery in the 1965 war that would be remembered forever.

"By repelling enemy attacks for five consecutive days, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed thwarted the enemy's nefarious intentions of capturing Lahore and celebrating victory.

I, along with the entire nation, take pride in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and his family," the prime minister remarked.

He said that the Pakistan armed forces were tirelessly engaged day and night in defending the homeland and the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, like Aziz Bhatti Shaheed acted as a shield to protect the homeland and thwarted the enemy's evil designs.

"The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces in their unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan," he reiterated.

Recent Stories

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

9 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

9 hours ago
 GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

9 hours ago
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

10 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

10 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan