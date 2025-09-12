(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his 60th martyrdom anniversary, commending his courage and valour during the 1965 war.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that Aziz Bhatti Shaheed set an example of courage and bravery in the 1965 war that would be remembered forever.

"By repelling enemy attacks for five consecutive days, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed thwarted the enemy's nefarious intentions of capturing Lahore and celebrating victory.

I, along with the entire nation, take pride in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and his family," the prime minister remarked.

He said that the Pakistan armed forces were tirelessly engaged day and night in defending the homeland and the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, like Aziz Bhatti Shaheed acted as a shield to protect the homeland and thwarted the enemy's evil designs.

"The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces in their unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan," he reiterated.