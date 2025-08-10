Labourer Dies In Building Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A labourer was killed when the debris of a partially constructed house collapsed near Ichhra Chowk in Ashiqabad area on Sunday.
According to rescue officials, renovation and demolition was underway at the site when a section of the building caved in, trapping the worker underneath. The deceased was found dead at the scene and was later identified as Abdul Ghaffar, 23. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a nearby hospital.
