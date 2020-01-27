UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Accords Clearance For 2 Projects Worth Rs 2.13bln

Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

The development working party of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) accorded clearance for execution of two development projects in the city at a total cost of Rs 2.13 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The development working party of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) accorded clearance for execution of two development projects in the city at a total cost of Rs 2.13 billion.

The projects include construction of an underpass near Firdous Market, Gulbarg and setting up of an entertainment park in Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the meeting was informed that in order to avoid frequent traffic jams and vehicular congestion from Centre Point, Gulberg, to Cavalry Ground and for facilitating vehicles going towards MM Aalam Road, a two-lane dual carriageway full depth underpass would be constructed near Firdous Market at a cost of Rs 1.80 billion.

The underpass would be 540 feet long for which special arrangements would be made for drainage of rainwater.

No existing structure in the area would be affected as a result of the project and around seven-kanal land would be acquired for the project.

The meeting was further informed that an entertainment park would be set up at 140 kanals of land in Jorhar Town, adjacent to Aleem Dar cricket academy. It would be the first of its kind in the city that would cost Rs 330 million.

A jogging track, lake, open gym, basketball court, tennis court and facilities for other outdoor games would be made available at the park.

LDA Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Project Directors Abdur Razzaq Chohan and Iqrar Hussain and representatives of provincial Finance as well as Planning & Development Departments besides consultants of the projects attended the meeting.

