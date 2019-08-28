UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Adjourns Missing Person Case Till Sept 17

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:03 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a missing person allegedly in the murder case of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto till September 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a missing person allegedly in the murder case of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto till September 17.

The accused Rafaqat Hussain's father filed a plea with the high court that his son had been acquitted in the murder case but he was still missing.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, who appeared before the single bench of Justice Tariq Abbasi on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, said a case had been registered by the Saddar Barooni Police Station regarding the missing person and investigations were underway.

After listening to the police version, Justice Abbasi adjourned the case.

