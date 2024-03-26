- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over first meeting with D&SJ ..
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan Presides Over First Meeting With D&SJs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan on Tuesday presided over the first meeting with the district and sessions judges of all 36 districts of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan on Tuesday presided over the first meeting with the district and sessions judges of all 36 districts of Punjab.
LHC Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir, Director General of District Judiciary Malik Muhammad Sajid Ali Awan, and Senior Additional Registrars of all three allied LHC benches were also present on the occasion.
During the deliberations, district and sessions judges from across Punjab voiced their perspectives, laying the groundwork for constructive discourse.
Subsequently, Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan unveiled a series of immediate directives aimed at bolstering the efficacy and integrity of the judicial process.
Among the key initiatives announced:- Implementation of video conferencing technology for evidence recording and argument hearings within the district judiciary; swift dismissal of frivolous litigation upon initial review, with stringent penalties for offenders; mandate for judicial officers to prioritize courtroom presence, with sanctions for prolonged absence; revamping the curriculum of the Punjab Judicial academy to align with contemporary legal standards; recognition and incentivization of exemplary judicial performance through certificates of appreciation; vigorous anti-corruption measures to safeguard the integrity of the district judiciary, including prompt removal of culpable personnel; introduction of a biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality among judicial officers; emphasis on fearless adjudication, with a commitment to upholding the rights of litigants from the outset; expedited bail and acquittal procedures for individuals ensnared in baseless criminal cases; collaborative efforts with the Punjab Bar Council to discourage strike actions and foster a culture of cooperation; zero tolerance for court lockdowns, with swift legal recourse against perpetrators of contempt or obstruction; prioritized resolution of longstanding cases to alleviate backlog and streamline judicial processes.
Recent Stories
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know
Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March
Drug dealer arrested in injured condition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Schemes2 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus2 minutes ago
-
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM2 minutes ago
-
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah2 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families14 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March9 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in injured condition9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary education for orphans12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits utility stores of Sakrand, Nawabshah7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 4th cabinet meeting7 minutes ago
-
ECP issues revised list for upcoming Senate elections7 minutes ago