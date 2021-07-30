UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Moved Against Naming Institutions After Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against naming public hospitals and educational institutions after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition was filed by a citizen, Raza Khan, saying that many institutions had been named after Nawaz Sharif in the past.

He submitted that such institutions were established with public money and these could not be named after Nawaz Sharif as he was a convicted person.

He pleaded with the court for issuing directions to change the Names of all such institutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

