Lahore High Court Orders District Judiciary To Resume Regular Working From June 1

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to resume its regular working from June 1 (Monday) following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for Covid-19 prevention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to resume its regular working from June 1 (Monday) following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for Covid-19 prevention.

According to a LHC spokesman, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had directed all district and sessions judges (D&SJs) to ensure regular working of courts and presence of judicial officers in their respective district from June 1.

He said the authority had also asked all D&SJs to ensure strict implimentation on the SOPs issued by the government for the prevention of coronavirus. "No one will be allowed to enter court premises without wearing of a mask and gloves", he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had restricted functioning of the district courts tourgent matters only in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, on March 23.

