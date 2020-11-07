Lahore police arrest PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Lahore Chapter General Secretary Imran Nazir says he has been taken into custody for his car allegedly used for stones accumulated to throw at police during Maryam Nawaz's appearance in land case two months ago in August.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Lahore police arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday.

Talking to the reproters, Khawaja Imran Nazir who is general secretary of his party in Lahore said that he was told that his car was used stone pelting at police during appearance of Maryam Nawaz in land case before NAB.

"His car was traced through Safe City cameras and was arrested from near Kanal road," said the police.

He was arrested after he failed to secure bail in FIR registered over charges of attacking police and pelting stones at police and NAB office during clash between police and NAB officials during Maryam Nawaz's appearance before NAB in land case in August.

A clash erupted between outraged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and police as party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office regarding a case of illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Raiwind.

PML-N workers who accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy pelted stones at police officials deputed there outside the office of NAB and tried to break the barriers outside the office.

In order to control the situation, police resorted to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Numbers of protesters including women were arrested.

“Police threw stones at my car which broke its screen. I am here to give answers to the NAB questions. Why did you summon me if you are so scared? Now have some courage to listen to me,” the PML-N vice-president said.

The National Accountability Bureau has deferred Maryam Nawaz’s hearing and has decided to file cases against the demonstrators. Gates of the NAB office have been shut down. However, Maryam Nawaz refused to leave the premises of the NAB despite that the officials asked her to leave.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz was summoned by the anti-graft body to explain her position regarding a case of an illegal transfer of 200 acre land in Raiwind area.

The property was transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz in 2014 whereas 100 kanals each were transferred to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and erstwhile Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif – father and uncle of Maryam.