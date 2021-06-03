Lahore Police arrested 4436 criminals during last five months

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Police arrested 4436 criminals involved in serious incidents during last five months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Police arrested 4436 criminals involved in serious incidents during last five months.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, the accused were wanted by police in several cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery and burglary. As many as 788 habitual offenders were also nabbed.

Lahore police arrested 1791 accused of 672 gangs during this year and 1187 motorcycles, 35 cars and 53 other vehicles were recovered from the possession of the accused. As many as 1638 mobile phones and 18 laptops were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that extortionists and perpetrators are being taken into custody. Lahore police is tightening the noose against law-breaking elements, he said and added that protection of life and property of citizens is being ensured as much as possible.